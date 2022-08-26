A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)

During the recent session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares were 1.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the TCOM share is $33.27, that puts it down -15.92 from that peak though still a striking 50.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.29. The company’s market capitalization is $17.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.24 million shares over the past three months.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $28.70 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.57%, and it has moved by 7.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.21%. The short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 12.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trip.com Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares have gone up 6.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.61% against 23.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.10%. While earnings are projected to return 83.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 74.47% per annum.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.13%, with the float percentage being 57.13%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 510 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 35.67 million shares (or 5.56% of all shares), a total value of $824.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.22 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $698.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund owns about 17.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $395.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.57 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $267.45 million.