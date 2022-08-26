A Quick Glance At Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) Stock: It Is up 53.21% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -1.42 Percent

During the last session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the LYEL share is $19.84, that puts it down -160.03 from that peak though still a striking 53.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 892.31K shares over the past three months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $7.63 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.67%, and it has moved by 30.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.77%. The short interest in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 17.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.32 day(s) to cover.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares have gone up 12.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.50% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.90% this quarter and then drop -70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 167.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.63 million and $2.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -59.30% and then drop by -59.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -22.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.90% per annum.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. insiders own 15.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.10%, with the float percentage being 70.26%. MWG Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.16 million shares (or 8.19% of all shares), a total value of $101.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.09 million shares, is of Apoletto Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $76.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.26 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $16.48 million.