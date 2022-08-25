Will Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares were 5.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.01% or $1.89. The 52-week high for the PINS share is $66.00, that puts it down -187.83 from that peak though still a striking 29.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.14. The company’s market capitalization is $14.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.00 million shares over the past three months.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. PINS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 23 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) registered a 9.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.01% in intraday trading to $22.93 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.45%, and it has moved by 21.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.87%. The short interest in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is 39.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.12, which implies an increase of 8.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, PINS is trading at a discount of -52.64% off the target high and 30.22% off the low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinterest Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares have gone down -10.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.10% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -78.60% this quarter and then drop -44.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $664.63 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $887.15 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.40%. While earnings are projected to return 338.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -5.20% per annum.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.34%, with the float percentage being 80.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 952 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 50.13 million shares (or 8.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.38 million shares, is of Flossbach von Storch AG’s that is approximately 5.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $772.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $405.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.72 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $313.14 million.