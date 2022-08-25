Why Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares were 3.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ARVL share is $17.99, that puts it down -1386.78 from that peak though still a striking 4.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $833.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.30 million shares over the past three months.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Arrival (ARVL) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.63%, and it has moved by -18.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.99%. The short interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 22.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.40, which implies an increase of 64.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.47 and $5.37 respectively. As a result, ARVL is trading at a discount of -343.8% off the target high and -21.49% off the low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.1 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.92 million by the end of Dec 2022.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders own 70.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.49%, with the float percentage being 45.20%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.4 million shares (or 4.76% of all shares), a total value of $36.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.71 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 2.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arrival (ARVL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 11.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.86 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $7.09 million.