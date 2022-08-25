What To Expect As Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Delivers An -22.97% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares were 2.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.46% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the EOSE share is $14.74, that puts it down -576.15 from that peak though still a striking 54.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $90.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.51 million shares over the past three months.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. EOSE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) registered a 8.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.46% in intraday trading to $2.18 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.96%, and it has moved by 3.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.85%. The short interest in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 11.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 69.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, EOSE is trading at a discount of -312.84% off the target high and -175.23% off the low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares have gone down -22.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.20% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.30% this quarter and then drop -35.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,003.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.61 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.52 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -67.90% in 2022.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. insiders own 8.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.92%, with the float percentage being 63.51%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.37 million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $22.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 7.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $4.41 million.