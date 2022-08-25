WEBR’s 16.79% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s traded shares were 4.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.51% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the WEBR share is $18.43, that puts it down -100.76 from that peak though still a striking 37.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. WEBR has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Weber Inc. (WEBR) registered a 8.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.51% in intraday trading to $9.18 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.79%, and it has moved by 46.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.06%. The short interest in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) is 9.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.29, which implies a decrease of -113.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, WEBR is trading at a premium of 34.64% off the target high and 70.04% off the low.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -99.90% this quarter and then jump 97.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $534.11 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $277.39 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $668.91 million and $350.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.20% and then drop by -20.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -107.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.80% per annum.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Weber Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Weber Inc. insiders own 19.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.44%, with the float percentage being 84.86%. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.56 million shares (or 48.36% of all shares), a total value of $251.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s that is approximately 4.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weber Inc. (WEBR) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $5.37 million.