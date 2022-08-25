VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Is Up 31.97% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -63.53% – What To Do Now

During the last session, VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s traded shares were 1.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.56% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the VTEX share is $27.32, that puts it down -598.72 from that peak though still a striking 31.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.66. The company’s market capitalization is $798.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 457.15K shares over the past three months.

VTEX (VTEX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. VTEX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

VTEX (VTEX) registered a 1.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.56% in intraday trading to $3.91 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.30%, and it has moved by 33.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.84%. The short interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is 2.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.17, which implies an increase of 36.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, VTEX is trading at a discount of -79.03% off the target high and -15.09% off the low.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VTEX has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VTEX (VTEX) shares have gone down -47.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.24 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.61 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.87 million and $31.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.90% and then jump by 26.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -14.30% in 2022.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

VTEX insiders own 26.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.96%, with the float percentage being 99.55%.