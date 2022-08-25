Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) Is Worth Evaluating At $5.30

During the recent session, Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s traded shares were 2.93 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.48% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the VACC share is $16.50, that puts it down -211.32 from that peak though still a striking 43.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.97. The company’s market capitalization is $176.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12660.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 7.83K shares over the past three months.

Vaccitech plc (VACC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VACC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) trade information

Vaccitech plc (VACC) registered a 15.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.48% in intraday trading to $5.30 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.56%, and it has moved by 2.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.19%. The short interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) is 4690.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.67, which implies an increase of 73.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, VACC is trading at a discount of -333.96% off the target high and -201.89% off the low.

Vaccitech plc (VACC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vaccitech plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaccitech plc (VACC) shares have gone down -50.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.07% against 0.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17,743.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.82 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.82 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19k and $15k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41,057.90% and then jump by 38,700.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -277.90% in 2022.

VACC Dividends

Vaccitech plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s Major holders

Vaccitech plc insiders own 27.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.05%, with the float percentage being 18.02%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 3.82% of all shares), a total value of $8.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.09 million shares, is of M&G Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.39 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7880.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46255.0 market value.