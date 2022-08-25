TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ): Is It Possible To Be Down -36.97% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.00% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TOMZ share is $2.47, that puts it down -137.5 from that peak though still a striking 46.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $21.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TOMZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) registered a 4.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.00% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 30.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.22%. The short interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is 83620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 70.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, TOMZ is trading at a discount of -236.54% off the target high and -236.54% off the low.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) shares have gone up 0.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.00% against 27.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.57 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.80%. While earnings are projected to return -208.00% in 2022.

TOMZ Dividends

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s Major holders

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. insiders own 27.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.60%, with the float percentage being 6.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 2.70% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.