The Time To Buy Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Is Now

During the recent session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 4.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.13% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $32.49, that puts it down -20.11 from that peak though still a striking 37.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.99. The company’s market capitalization is $11.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.66 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) registered a 0.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.13% in intraday trading to $27.05 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.29%, and it has moved by 16.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.68%. The short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 14.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares have gone up 31.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 205.00% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 127.30% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $327.58 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $362.39 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60%. While earnings are projected to return -92.10% in 2022.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corporation is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.90%, with the float percentage being 65.98%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 724 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.61 million shares (or 4.67% of all shares), a total value of $541.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $372.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 14.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $299.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.34 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $329.93 million.