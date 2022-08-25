The 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Stock Dropped -46.91% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s traded shares were 1.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.92% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the JFU share is $2.09, that puts it down -260.34 from that peak though still a striking 36.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $103.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 69.70K shares over the past three months.

9F Inc. (JFU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. JFU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

9F Inc. (JFU) registered a 35.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.92% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -39.72%, and it has moved by -46.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.29%. The short interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.10, which implies an increase of 93.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.10 and $9.10 respectively. As a result, JFU is trading at a discount of -1468.97% off the target high and -1468.97% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.50%. While earnings are projected to return 90.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -13.22% per annum.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

9F Inc. insiders own 47.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.85%, with the float percentage being 7.32%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Cetera Investment Advisers’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 9F Inc. (JFU) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 96290.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52198.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89937.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $48754.0.