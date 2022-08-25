The $3.66 Is The Price At Which HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.93% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the HUYA share is $11.75, that puts it down -221.04 from that peak though still a striking 17.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $799.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) registered a 12.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.93% in intraday trading to $3.66 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.11%, and it has moved by -1.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.30%. The short interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 3.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HUYA Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares have gone down -40.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -189.66% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -118.80% this quarter and then drop -216.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $335.6 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $324.97 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $441.94 million and $467.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -24.10% and then drop by -30.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return -35.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.74% per annum.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

HUYA Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.26%, with the float percentage being 64.26%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.31 million shares (or 22.15% of all shares), a total value of $86.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.92 million shares, is of Nuveen Asset Management’s that is approximately 7.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 3.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.27 million, or about 3.75% of the stock, which is worth about $14.6 million.