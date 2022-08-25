SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Has Lost -51.93% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares were 4.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.36% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SNDL share is $9.60, that puts it down -245.32 from that peak though still a striking 23.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $659.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.49 million shares over the past three months.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SNDL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.36% in intraday trading to $2.78 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.40%, and it has moved by 21.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.90%. The short interest in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 23.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.44, which implies an increase of 48.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.87 and $7.75 respectively. As a result, SNDL is trading at a discount of -178.78% off the target high and -39.21% off the low.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SNDL Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SNDL Inc. (SNDL) shares have gone down -45.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.00% against 3.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,144.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $176.84 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $182.4 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.21 million and $17.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,477.00% and then jump by 934.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.40%. While earnings are projected to return 86.40% in 2022.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

SNDL Inc. insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.97%, with the float percentage being 7.98%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.75 million shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $54.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.38 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SNDL Inc. (SNDL) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 7.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $3.77 million.