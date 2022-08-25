Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Could Post A 5.56% Or More Growth

During the last session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.62% or $1.5. The 52-week high for the PRVA share is $42.00, that puts it up 2.26 from that peak though still a striking 58.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.99. The company’s market capitalization is $4.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 928.73K shares over the past three months.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PRVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) registered a 3.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.62% in intraday trading to $42.97 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.63%, and it has moved by 18.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.47%. The short interest in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) is 1.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.50, which implies an increase of 5.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, PRVA is trading at a discount of -34.98% off the target high and 18.55% off the low.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Privia Health Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares have gone up 83.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -166.67% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.20% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $523.12 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $537.63 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -701.50% in 2022.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Privia Health Group Inc. insiders own 10.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.74%, with the float percentage being 93.36%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 27.91 million shares (or 25.07% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $193.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares are BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $53.56 million.