Now Is A Good Time To Buy SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY)

During the last session, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.88% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the SSY share is $2.93, that puts it down -83.12 from that peak though still a striking 42.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $11.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 122.22K shares over the past three months.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) trade information

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) registered a 19.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.88% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.15%, and it has moved by 61.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.62%. The short interest in SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) is 20090.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%.

SSY Dividends

SunLink Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)’s Major holders

SunLink Health Systems Inc. insiders own 29.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.97%, with the float percentage being 22.51%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 4.51% of all shares), a total value of $0.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 3.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.