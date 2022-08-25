Now Is A Good Time To Buy Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO)

During the last session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s traded shares were 1.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.43% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the NTCO share is $20.64, that puts it down -231.83 from that peak though still a striking 25.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.66. The company’s market capitalization is $4.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NTCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) registered a 7.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.43% in intraday trading to $6.22 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.48%, and it has moved by 12.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.18%. The short interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is 1.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Natura &Co Holding S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares have gone down -30.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -125.81% against 2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -125.00% this quarter and then drop -166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.61 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.63 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -157.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.13% per annum.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Natura &Co Holding S.A. is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Natura &Co Holding S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.12%, with the float percentage being 6.12%. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.12 million shares (or 3.64% of all shares), a total value of $274.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.7 million shares, is of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $84.13 million.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value owns about 49497.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value.