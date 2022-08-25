Now Is A Good Time To Buy HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)

During the recent session, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.72% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the HPQ share is $41.47, that puts it down -21.54 from that peak though still a striking 23.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.11. The company’s market capitalization is $35.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.84 million shares over the past three months.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

HP Inc. (HPQ) registered a 2.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.72% in intraday trading to $34.12 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.18%, and it has moved by 3.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.95%. The short interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is 50.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.54 day(s) to cover.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HP Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HP Inc. (HPQ) shares have gone down -3.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.93% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.00% this quarter and then jump 12.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.77 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.62 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.40%. While earnings are projected to return 166.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.57% per annum.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HP Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

HP Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.01%, with the float percentage being 84.16%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,508 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 104.48 million shares (or 10.10% of all shares), a total value of $3.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HP Inc. (HPQ) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 39.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.35 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.34 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 billion.