Now Is A Good Time To Buy Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO)

During the last session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.28% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the DO share is $12.04, that puts it down -65.16 from that peak though still a striking 29.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.17. The company’s market capitalization is $750.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) registered a 0.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.28% in intraday trading to $7.29 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.81%, and it has moved by 21.70% in 30 days. The short interest in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is 5.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 19.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, DO is trading at a discount of -23.46% off the target high and -23.46% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.10%. While earnings are projected to return -135.10% in 2022.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.00%, with the float percentage being 84.03%. Lasry, Marc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.54 million shares (or 12.53% of all shares), a total value of $89.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.23 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 8.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $58.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) shares are American High-Income Trust and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that American High-Income Trust owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.33 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $13.75 million.