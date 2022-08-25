Now Is A Good Time To Buy Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL)

During the recent session, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $155.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.20% or -$8.51. The 52-week high for the BURL share is $351.50, that puts it down -126.45 from that peak though still a striking 14.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $133.28. The company’s market capitalization is $11.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) trade information

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) registered a -5.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.20% in intraday trading to $155.22 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.78%, and it has moved by 17.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.68%. The short interest in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is 4.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.94 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Burlington Stores Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares have gone down -22.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.65% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -88.10% this quarter and then jump 2.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.03 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.27 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.80%. While earnings are projected to return 282.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.15% per annum.

BURL Dividends

Burlington Stores Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

Burlington Stores Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.82%, with the float percentage being 117.23%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 650 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.22 million shares (or 13.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares are Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 2.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.38 million, or about 3.59% of the stock, which is worth about $432.65 million.