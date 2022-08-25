Now Is A Good Time To Buy AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AFTR)

During the recent session, AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)’s traded shares were 1.89 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AFTR share is $10.00, that puts it down -2.25 from that peak though still a striking 2.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.57. The company’s market capitalization is $552.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41110.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 99.75K shares over the past three months.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) trade information

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $9.78 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.31%, and it has moved by 0.72% in 30 days. The short interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) is 8970.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

AFTR Dividends

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)’s Major holders

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.01%, with the float percentage being 83.01%. Guggenheim Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.73 million shares (or 14.90% of all shares), a total value of $36.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.05 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 8.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR) shares are Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $5.92 million.