Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Is Down -11.70% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s traded shares were 2.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.58% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the KPRX share is $2.34, that puts it down -1700.0 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $5.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.66 million shares over the past three months.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KPRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) registered a -2.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.58% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.84%, and it has moved by -11.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.23%. The short interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 92.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, KPRX is trading at a discount of -1823.08% off the target high and -669.23% off the low.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares have gone down -78.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.75% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 58.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.50%. While earnings are projected to return 19.30% in 2022.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.78%, with the float percentage being 48.76%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 4.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 93619.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $58268.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $57777.0.