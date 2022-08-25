Is GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (NASDAQ: GRNA) -4.14% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s traded shares were 1.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.48% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the GRNA share is $15.80, that puts it down -355.33 from that peak though still a striking 44.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $445.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.22K shares over the past three months.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) registered a -11.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.48% in intraday trading to $3.47 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.14%, and it has moved by 70.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.74%. The short interest in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings insiders own 46.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.88%, with the float percentage being 46.62%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $64.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.22 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 4.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $50.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $6.07 million.