Is EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Still A Buy After sinking -9.78% Last Week?

During the last session, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s traded shares were 2.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.67% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the EVGO share is $19.59, that puts it down -102.17 from that peak though still a striking 45.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.28. The company’s market capitalization is $2.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.16 million shares over the past three months.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) registered a 5.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.67% in intraday trading to $9.69 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.78%, and it has moved by 35.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.98%. The short interest in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is 24.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.10, which implies an increase of 19.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, EVGO is trading at a discount of -65.12% off the target high and 17.44% off the low.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EVgo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EVgo Inc. (EVGO) shares have gone up 6.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.48% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.30% this quarter and then jump 63.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 125.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.81 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.3 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 82.70% in 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

EVgo Inc. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.60%, with the float percentage being 51.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.88 million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $75.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of Pictet Asset Management SA’s that is approximately 5.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $46.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EVgo Inc. (EVGO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $10.79 million.