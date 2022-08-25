Is AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s traded shares were 3.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.91% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the AMTD share is $12.90, that puts it down -486.36 from that peak though still a striking 54.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $935.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.04 million shares over the past three months.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) registered a 8.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.91% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.35%, and it has moved by 24.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.40%. The short interest in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is 40790.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.6 million by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.07 million and $38.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.50% and then drop by -1.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 11.60% in 2022.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

AMTD IDEA Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.40%, with the float percentage being 2.40%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.27 million shares (or 0.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21946.0 shares, is of Envestnet Asset Management’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $48281.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 21946.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48281.0 market value.