Does VICI Properties Inc.’s (NYSE:VICI) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the VICI share is $35.69, that puts it down -3.75 from that peak though still a striking 23.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.23. The company’s market capitalization is $33.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.53 million shares over the past three months.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $34.40 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.91%, and it has moved by 3.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.34%. The short interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is 46.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.85, which implies an increase of 9.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, VICI is trading at a discount of -33.72% off the target high and 9.88% off the low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VICI Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares have gone up 26.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.95% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 11.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $686.8 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $693.73 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $375.7 million and $383.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 82.80% and then jump by 81.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 0.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.10% per annum.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for VICI Properties Inc. is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

VICI Properties Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.13%, with the float percentage being 82.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 835 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 98.76 million shares (or 10.25% of all shares), a total value of $2.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.68 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 6.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.7 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 58.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.75 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44.14 million, or about 4.58% of the stock, which is worth about $1.31 billion.