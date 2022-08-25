Does Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Still Look Attractive After A 0.45% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.89% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TUEM share is $4.39, that puts it down -1230.3 from that peak though still a striking 45.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $30.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TUEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) registered a 12.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.89% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.45%, and it has moved by 57.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.60%. The short interest in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) is 3.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.20, which implies a decrease of -65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.20 and $0.20 respectively. As a result, TUEM is trading at a premium of 39.39% off the target high and 39.39% off the low.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tuesday Morning Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares have gone down -77.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.35% against -6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.50% this quarter and then drop -23.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $165.04 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $177.61 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $177.27 million and $183.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.90% and then drop by -3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 101.30% in 2022.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Tuesday Morning Corporation insiders own 7.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.82%, with the float percentage being 94.10%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.24 million shares (or 25.80% of all shares), a total value of $8.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.16 million shares, is of Tensile Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 23.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.