Does Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Still Look Attractive After A 10.13% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 1.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.15% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $2.88, that puts it down -231.03 from that peak though still a striking 55.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $146.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 868.04K shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) registered a 5.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.15% in intraday trading to $0.87 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.13%, and it has moved by 61.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.72%. The short interest in Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is 2.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.95 day(s) to cover.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares have gone down -9.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.38% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -25.50% in 2022.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc. insiders own 29.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.15%, with the float percentage being 18.57%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.52 million shares (or 6.32% of all shares), a total value of $9.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.83 million.