Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) Drops -91.28% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.90% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the DXLG share is $8.99, that puts it down -91.28 from that peak though still a striking 30.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.27. The company’s market capitalization is $257.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 659.40K shares over the past three months.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DXLG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) registered a 11.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.90% in intraday trading to $4.70 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.11%, and it has moved by 5.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.00%. The short interest in Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is 3.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.50, which implies an increase of 44.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, DXLG is trading at a discount of -112.77% off the target high and -48.94% off the low.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.84 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.01 million by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 82.60%. While earnings are projected to return 166.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Destination XL Group Inc. insiders own 12.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.42%, with the float percentage being 80.23%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.97 million shares (or 17.26% of all shares), a total value of $53.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.44 million shares, is of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $5.79 million.