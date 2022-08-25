Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY): With The Stock Up 25.71 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s traded shares were 2.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the BMY share is $80.59, that puts it down -12.49 from that peak though still a striking 25.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.22. The company’s market capitalization is $152.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.78 million shares over the past three months.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BMY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) trade information

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.07% in intraday trading to $71.64 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.87%, and it has moved by -1.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.69%. The short interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is 27.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.18, which implies an increase of 11.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $61.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, BMY is trading at a discount of -28.42% off the target high and 14.85% off the low.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares have gone up 6.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.27% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.50% this quarter and then drop -3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.19 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.44 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.58 billion and $11.98 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.40% and then drop by -4.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.30%. While earnings are projected to return 178.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.88% per annum.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 2.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

