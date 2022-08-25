Boom Or Bust: Where Does System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.22% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the SST share is $37.10, that puts it down -242.25 from that peak though still a striking 39.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 289.25K shares over the past three months.

System1 Inc. (SST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

System1 Inc. (SST) registered a 7.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.22% in intraday trading to $10.84 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by 41.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.61%. The short interest in System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) is 1.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.50, which implies an increase of 19.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, SST is trading at a discount of -75.28% off the target high and 7.75% off the low.

System1 Inc. (SST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that System1 Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. System1 Inc. (SST) shares have gone down -10.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -536.36% against 12.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $217.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $242.38 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 93.50% in 2022.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

System1 Inc. insiders own 51.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.14%, with the float percentage being 65.92%. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.18 million shares (or 30.01% of all shares), a total value of $394.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Omni Partners US LLC’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of System1 Inc. (SST) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $3.2 million.