BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Fell -71.82%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.82% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the BLU share is $12.69, that puts it down -9.02 from that peak though still a striking 71.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BLU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) registered a 5.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.82% in intraday trading to $11.64 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.84%, and it has moved by 25.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 243.36%. The short interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 15.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.23, which implies an increase of 32.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.05 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, BLU is trading at a discount of -71.82% off the target high and -3.52% off the low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BELLUS Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares have gone up 94.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.89% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.40% this quarter and then jump 34.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,525.00% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4k and $4k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.50%. While earnings are projected to return -66.90% in 2022.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders own 11.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.27%, with the float percentage being 101.73%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.23 million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $70.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.5 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $58.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $6.4 million.