Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $81.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.17% or $8.81. The 52-week high for the ACLS share is $83.74, that puts it down -3.13 from that peak though still a striking 44.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 401.87K shares over the past three months.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ACLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.13.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) trade information

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) registered a 12.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.17% in intraday trading to $81.20 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.34%, and it has moved by 14.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.98%. The short interest in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.17, which implies an increase of 10.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, ACLS is trading at a discount of -17.0% off the target high and -7.14% off the low.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axcelis Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) shares have gone up 13.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.85% against 10.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $224.37 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $227.61 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $170.08 million and $205.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.90% and then jump by 10.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.90%. While earnings are projected to return 96.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ACLS Dividends

Axcelis Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s Major holders

Axcelis Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.14%, with the float percentage being 88.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 388 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.1 million shares (or 15.44% of all shares), a total value of $416.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $226.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $191.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.58 million, or about 4.79% of the stock, which is worth about $129.33 million.