Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Surged -6.06% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.47% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ATXI share is $1.85, that puts it down -585.19 from that peak though still a striking 25.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $5.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 259.19K shares over the past three months.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ATXI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) registered a 5.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.47% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.33%, and it has moved by -6.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.39%. The short interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is 61520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 97.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, ATXI is trading at a discount of -4344.44% off the target high and -4344.44% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.40%. While earnings are projected to return 29.70% in 2022.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 50.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.05%, with the float percentage being 6.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.60% of all shares), a total value of $36049.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34085.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86144.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $34258.0.