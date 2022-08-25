Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares were 14.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $98.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.57% or $6.08. The 52-week high for the BABA share is $182.09, that puts it down -84.68 from that peak though still a striking 25.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $73.28. The company’s market capitalization is $247.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.52 million shares over the past three months.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) registered a 6.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.57% in intraday trading to $98.60 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.06%, and it has moved by -8.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.12%. The short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 43.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares have gone down -15.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -8.06% against -13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.30% this quarter and then drop -3.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.95 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.4 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return -58.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.02% per annum.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.44%, with the float percentage being 16.44%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,986 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25.34 million shares (or 0.96% of all shares), a total value of $2.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.37 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.73 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $983.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.53 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $748.33 million.