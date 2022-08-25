Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s traded shares were 4.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.00% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the TCRT share is $2.43, that puts it down -19.12 from that peak though still a striking 79.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $463.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.97 million shares over the past three months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) registered a 20.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.00% in intraday trading to $2.04 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.27%, and it has moved by 72.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.93%. The short interest in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 30.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.41 day(s) to cover.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares have gone up 143.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.95% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.40% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.60%. While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2022.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.85%, with the float percentage being 45.68%. MSD Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.15 million shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $30.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.13 million shares, is of Discovery Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $28.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.65 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $9.49 million.