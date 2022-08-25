Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) On Wednesday – Up 7.69 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s traded shares were 2.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.17% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the KERN share is $3.88, that puts it down -2884.62 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $10.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.17 million shares over the past three months.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Akerna Corp. (KERN) registered a 2.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.17% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.09%, and it has moved by -10.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.16%. The short interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akerna Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akerna Corp. (KERN) shares have gone down -87.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.47% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.21 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.14 million and $6.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.20% and then jump by 8.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.30%. While earnings are projected to return -15.70% in 2022.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Akerna Corp. insiders own 5.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.43%, with the float percentage being 14.14%. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.17 million shares (or 2.71% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.95 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 2.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akerna Corp. (KERN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64933.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $37752.0.