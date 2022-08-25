Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Are Up 25.6%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares were 16.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $96.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.79% or $3.51. The 52-week high for the AMD share is $164.46, that puts it down -70.89 from that peak though still a striking 25.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $71.60. The company’s market capitalization is $156.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 64.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 89.11 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AMD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) registered a 3.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.79% in intraday trading to $96.24 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.64%, and it has moved by 8.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.86%. The short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 35.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $121.08, which implies an increase of 20.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, AMD is trading at a discount of -107.81% off the target high and 16.87% off the low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares have gone down -15.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.63% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.80% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.71 billion as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 28 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.09 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.60%. While earnings are projected to return 24.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 26.80% per annum.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.28%, with the float percentage being 68.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,423 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 133.65 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $12.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 116.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 46.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.56 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35.78 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $3.47 billion.