A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX), As It Continued To Fall -21.26% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s traded shares were 1.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.42% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the EQRX share is $9.99, that puts it down -86.03 from that peak though still a striking 51.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $2.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) registered a -3.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.42% in intraday trading to $5.37 this Wednesday, 08/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.41%, and it has moved by 7.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.54%. The short interest in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 20.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.59 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EQRx Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares have gone up 88.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -93.55% against 11.90.

While earnings are projected to return 58.40% in 2022.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

EQRx Inc. insiders own 16.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.58%, with the float percentage being 67.66%. SB Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 43.18 million shares (or 8.85% of all shares), a total value of $178.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.53 million shares, is of Casdin Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $163.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 6.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.57 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $16.73 million.