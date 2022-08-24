You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX).

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.27, and it changed around $0.22 or 5.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $660.48M. HLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.78, offering almost -35.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.15% since then. We note from Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HLX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Instantly HLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.40 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.86% year-to-date, but still up 8.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is 49.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLX is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.49 percent over the past six months and at a -21.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. to make $206.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.80%.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.15% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, and 90.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.93%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.10% of the shares, which is about 24.42 million shares worth $116.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.70% or 13.2 million shares worth $63.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.17 million shares worth $31.52 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held roughly 7.88 million shares worth around $24.42 million, which represents about 5.19% of the total shares outstanding.