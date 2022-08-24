Why Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.73, and it changed around -$1.61 or -5.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. EAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.53, offering almost -93.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.27% since then. We note from Brinker International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 907.92K.

Brinker International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended EAT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Brinker International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Instantly EAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.39 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.08% year-to-date, but still down -9.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is 21.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAT is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Brinker International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.57 percent over the past six months and at a -0.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Brinker International Inc. to make $942.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 billion and $875.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Brinker International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 350.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.88% per year for the next five years.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Brinker International Inc. shares, and 106.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.24%. Brinker International Inc. stock is held by 333 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.08% of the shares, which is about 7.05 million shares worth $268.96 million.

FMR, LLC, with 15.27% or 6.69 million shares worth $255.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $68.63 million, making up 7.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $60.31 million, which represents about 3.79% of the total shares outstanding.