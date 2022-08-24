Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 4.7 million shares of the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.22, and it changed around $5.9 or 25.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.92B. TRQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.05, offering almost -6.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.63% since then. We note from Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.40K.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TRQ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

Instantly TRQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.40 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.76% year-to-date, but still down -0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is -8.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRQ is forecast to be at a low of $26.14 and a high of $37.29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. to make $300.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $673.18 million and $503.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -57.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.00%.

TRQ Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.79% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, and 35.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.36%. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock is held by 211 institutions, with Pentwater Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 19.46 million shares worth $569.6 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc., with 2.77% or 5.58 million shares worth $163.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.61 million shares worth $76.35 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $62.93 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.