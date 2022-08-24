Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $14.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 9.79 million shares of the Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.94, and it changed around $0.32 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $483.85M. TUFN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.00, offering almost -0.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.34% since then. We note from Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 507.01K.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TUFN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) trade information

Instantly TUFN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.93 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.62% year-to-date, but still up 2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) is 0.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUFN is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) estimates and forecasts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.96 percent over the past six months and at a -7.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. to make $40.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.17 million and $35.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.30%.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -0.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

TUFN Dividends

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.07% of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares, and 71.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.80%. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 82 institutions, with EVR Research LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.70% of the shares, which is about 2.16 million shares worth $19.3 million.

Harvey Partners, LLC, with 5.55% or 2.1 million shares worth $18.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Arbitrage Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $10.48 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $6.81 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.