Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.93 million shares of the Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.27, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $597.15M. TTCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.35, offering almost -304.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.86% since then. We note from Tattooed Chef Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 547.78K.

Tattooed Chef Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TTCF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Instantly TTCF has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.43 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.65% year-to-date, but still down -22.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) is -2.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 40.37 day(s).

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tattooed Chef Inc. to make $73.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.72 million and $63.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.40%.

TTCF Dividends

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.94% of Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, and 17.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.44%. Tattooed Chef Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.61% of the shares, which is about 2.97 million shares worth $37.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.07% or 2.53 million shares worth $31.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $13.57 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $6.78 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.