Stock Performance And Outlook Of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)

In today’s recent session, 1.85 million shares of the Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.84, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. URBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.03, offering almost -87.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.45% since then. We note from Urban Outfitters Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Instantly URBN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.05 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.61% year-to-date, but still down -10.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is 8.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URBN is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Urban Outfitters Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.65 percent over the past six months and at a -31.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Urban Outfitters Inc. to make $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.27% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, and 81.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.16%. Urban Outfitters Inc. stock is held by 307 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.88% of the shares, which is about 11.94 million shares worth $258.48 million.

Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc., with 10.30% or 9.54 million shares worth $206.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.54 million shares worth $98.35 million, making up 4.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $44.93 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.