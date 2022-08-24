Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $109.20, and it changed around $0.96 or 0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.84B. SPLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $176.66, offering almost -61.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $84.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.5% since then. We note from Splunk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Splunk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended SPLK as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Splunk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

Instantly SPLK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 112.65 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.46% year-to-date, but still down -4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is 4.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPLK is forecast to be at a low of $98.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Splunk Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.86 percent over the past six months and at a 114.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $747.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Splunk Inc. to make $834.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.10%.

SPLK Dividends

Splunk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 24.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Splunk Inc. shares, and 89.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.61%. Splunk Inc. stock is held by 944 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 90.55% of the shares, which is about 15.3 million shares worth $1.68 billion.

H&f Corporate Investors X, Ltd., with 75.74% or 12.8 million shares worth $1.4 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.59 million shares worth $503.29 million, making up 27.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $395.49 million, which represents about 21.33% of the total shares outstanding.