Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $94.71, and it changed around -$2.81 or -2.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.35B. RY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.41, offering almost -26.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $90.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.18% since then. We note from Royal Bank of Canada’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 888.81K.

Royal Bank of Canada stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Royal Bank of Canada is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

Instantly RY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 100.50 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.12% year-to-date, but still down -3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is 1.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RY is forecast to be at a low of $104.45 and a high of $107.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) estimates and forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.56 percent over the past six months and at a -5.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to make $9.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.3 billion and $9.7 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.30%. Royal Bank of Canada earnings are expected to increase by 41.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.64% per year for the next five years.

RY Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.98. It is important to note, however, that the 4.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Royal Bank of Canada shares, and 47.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.03%. Royal Bank of Canada stock is held by 1,045 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.39% of the shares, which is about 75.1 million shares worth $7.08 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.73% or 65.95 million shares worth $6.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 18.45 million shares worth $1.74 billion, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 10.26 million shares worth around $967.95 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.