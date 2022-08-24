Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.20M. RGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.22, offering almost -423.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.77% since then. We note from Regis Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Instantly RGS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.69% year-to-date, but still up 15.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is 51.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Regis Corporation to make $74.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 121.81%. Regis Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 34.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.80% of Regis Corporation shares, and 49.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.45%. Regis Corporation stock is held by 107 institutions, with Inspire Developers LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.28% of the shares, which is about 3.77 million shares worth $4.07 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 6.36% or 2.9 million shares worth $6.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.25 million shares worth $0.96 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $1.81 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.