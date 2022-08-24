REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.07 or 6.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $414.08M. REE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.57, offering almost -684.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.93% since then. We note from REE Automotive Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

REE Automotive Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3484 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.02% year-to-date, but still down -7.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 3.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REE is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -514.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

REE Automotive Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.65 percent over the past six months and at a -85.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 116,233.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd. to make $2.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.46% of REE Automotive Ltd. shares, and 24.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.87%. REE Automotive Ltd. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.86% of the shares, which is about 26.02 million shares worth $31.75 million.

M&G Investment Management Ltd, with 5.84% or 13.98 million shares worth $17.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.17 million shares worth $11.19 million, making up 3.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $1.31 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.