Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.86, and it changed around $0.78 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.95B. TLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.21, offering almost -4.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.5% since then. We note from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.76K.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TLK as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) trade information

Instantly TLK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.36 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) is 11.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLK is forecast to be at a low of $29.38 and a high of $50.03. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) estimates and forecasts

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.81 percent over the past six months and at a 5.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.10%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk earnings are expected to increase by 18.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.70% per year for the next five years.

TLK Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 3.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares, and 4.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.04%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock is held by 256 institutions, with Lazard Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 9.77 million shares worth $310.96 million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 0.52% or 5.15 million shares worth $163.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $54.3 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $51.77 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.