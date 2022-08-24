Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.53, and it changed around -$1.5 or -4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.47B. PYCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.71, offering almost -34.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.8% since then. We note from Paycor HCM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.16K.

Paycor HCM Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PYCR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paycor HCM Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

Instantly PYCR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.83 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.71% year-to-date, but still down -3.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) is 23.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYCR is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Paycor HCM Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.97 percent over the past six months and at a 23.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc. to make $119.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.90%.

Paycor HCM Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -7.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.71% per year for the next five years.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Paycor HCM Inc. shares, and 105.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.80%. Paycor HCM Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.18% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $165.78 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.08% or 5.39 million shares worth $160.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.79 million shares worth $83.37 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $71.24 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.